Men Squeeze Into Sexy Halloween Costumes

With Halloween coming up, and parades and parties filling up calendars from now until the 31st, stores break out the “sexy” costumes hoping to attract women who want to wear thin outfits that hardly cover their bodies on a blustery fall evening.

But what about men? How would they feel if they had to wear these costumes?

These guys reluctantly try out some of the lacy, frilly get-ups and question—possibly for the first time ever—the logic and poor taste of such ideas as “Sexy Firefighter” and “Sexy Girl Scout.” Will this be enough to change how they think about women wearing them? Have a look.