Menendez Actor Speaks Out About That ‘Monsters’ Nude Scene
‘WELL HUNG’
Cooper Koch is setting the record straight and letting viewers know that he was fully nude during a shower scene on Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Koch offered up the tidbit during a segment on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen. “Also, just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” Koch told the late-night host during a segment, recalling the best full-frontal scenes on stage and screen. “Well, that was going to be my next question! Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you?” Cohen quipped. “Well hung,” Koch added. The scene in question plays out during the series’ third episode and shows Koch as Erik fully naked in a communal shower while in prison. In addition to spilling about his manhood, the actor also confirmed that he is in a relationship. “I do have a boyfriend. Sorry,” Koch said to the inquiring caller.