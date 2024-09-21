Menendez Brothers Slam ‘Ruinous’ Netflix Show’s Portrayal

The Menendez brothers have slammed Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, for what they say are “awful lies” and “ruinous character portrayals” in the show.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are still serving life prison sentences for murdering their parents in 1989, and they’ve spent years attempting to rehab their image from murderers to victims who suffered abuse at the hands of their parents. With his new show, Murphy has undone all of that, said Erik.

“Is the truth not enough?” wrote Erik in a message posted to Lyle’s Facebook page. “How demoralizing to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma.”

According to Erik, the series, which is two episodes in, depicts the brothers in the same vein as their 1996 trial in which they were found guilty. “When the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape and trauma differently than women,” wrote Erik.

He added, “Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out.”

Netflix users also slammed the show for depicting the brothers as being in an incestous relationship together. In response, Lyle encouraged his supporters, “Keep speaking out!”

“He gave more compassion to a serial killer/cannibal than 2 rape victims who made a wrong choice because they felt trapped,” read a comment reposted to Lyle’s Facebook page.

“Wish I could reach through the screen and give both Lyle and Eric a big hug. Undeserved and completely bizzare (sic),” wrote commentator Laurie Nickel under the message. “I can’t even fathom the reality in wich (sic) they live. I’m incredibly sorry. So very sorry to both of them. Justice for Lyle and Eric !!”