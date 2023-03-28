Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there is one thing I’ve been on the search for, it’s a product that will leave my skin with a lasting luminosity. For years, I’ve relied on highlighters and luminescent face sticks from brands like Glossier and Hourglass to give me a temporary, makeup-enhanced shine, but when I heard one of my favorite makeup brands, Merit Beauty, was releasing a skincare product that promises both hydration and an instant radiance boost, I had to see if it lived up to the hype. Spoiler alert: there’s a reason why the affordable serum is sold out at the moment right now (don’t worry though—you can still grab it at Sephora!).

Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, Merit Beauty’s first skincare product, launched last fall to much fanfare and praise from users who attested to the product’s affordability, effectiveness, and lasting results. Even though I’m already a fan of Merit’s gentle, natural products like their Perfecting Complexion Stick and Sheer Bronzer, I wondered just how potent its $49 serum could be compared to more reputable, recognisable brands out there who promise the same results at a higher price tag.

True to their brand’s core values, the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum is a skin-friendly, non-irritating product that works with almost all skin types from dry skin to acne-prone skin and everything in between. The radiant, moisturizing serum uses a combination of powerhouse active ingredients, including moisturizing hyaluronic acid, plumping cacao seed, soothing and antioxidant-rich Japanese goldthread root, and a brightening niacinamide to improve skin’s overall appearance while fortifying the skin barrier.

Great Skin Instant Glow Serum Depending on your skin type, you may need more or less of the serum. For example, I suggest one pump for those with oily skin, two pumps for those with normal skin, and three for those who have dry skin, but you’ll be able to discern what’s exactly right for you and your routine when you start using the formula. Buy At Sephora $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Merit Beauty $

Another thing I love about Merit’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum is how easy it is to integrate it into your current skincare routine, no matter what products you use. I typically start with a gentle cleanser, followed by a high SPF sunscreen before applying two generous pumps of the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum on my face and neck. Because the product is a bi-phase serum, you’ll need to shake it up a few times before applying the amber-hued oil. While the directions suggest two to three pumps of the daily serum. I found that two was more than enough for my skin. I also rub my hands together to warm the glowy potion before applying it on my skin.

Right away the hydrating, fragrance-free serum melts into your skin without leaving any greasy residue whatsoever. Whereas other serums sometimes leave a sticky residue or pill up on your skin due to not absorbing all the way in, you can tell right away that the light Great Skin Instant Glow Serum immediately starts working its glowy, hydrating magic, leaving you with glass-like skin—no filter or ring light required.

After applying the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, I finish off my skincare prep with a daily moisturizer before applying my makeup; though, this is a product you can rock without makeup as well. I was also impressed with how great it is to layer with other skincare and makeup products, too.

Whether you’re looking for a beautiful summer glow or want kick dark spots and discoloration in the dust, you don’t have to spend $100 on a daily brightening serum. You won’t regret investing in Merit’s serum. It’s worth its weight in gold.

