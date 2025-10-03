Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We love a good cross-industry collaboration, and this season’s best comes courtesy of Merit Beauty and American designer Brandon Maxwell. The clean-beauty favorite has teamed up with the celebrity-loved designer on a limited-edition collection featuring two standouts: a sleek new iteration of Merit’s Signature Bag and a fresh Lip Blush shade, fittingly named ‘Maxwell.’

Maxwell’s long-standing appreciation for Merit’s clean beauty standards has shown up on the runway for years, but this marks his first official partnership with the brand. ‘Maxwell’ is a cool, rich berry hue—perfect for fall. Like all of Merit’s Lip Blush hues, this one is formulated with a semi-sheer “blurred matte” finish that is comfortable yet long-wearing.

Merit.

While the Brandon Maxwell–designed Signature Bag isn’t available for individual purchase, it comes as a gift with any order over $125. Besides, who couldn’t use a little Merit restock? Crafted in black vegan leather, the petite bag is finished with a chic metal knot—an ode to Maxwell’s signature hardware.

Signature Lip Lightweight Lip Blush This buildable semi-sheer lipstick is infused with a micro-hyaluronic complex to keep lips hydrated and plump. See At Merit Beauty $ 26

Merit has previously tapped designers like Proenza Schouler and Tove to reimagine its cult-favorite bag, but this fifth edition might just be our favorite yet.

Like all Merit collaborations, this one won’t stick around long. The limited-edition Lip Blush and Signature Bag drop are available now—shop the exclusive collab before it sells out.

