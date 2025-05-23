Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a minimalist clean beauty brand, Merit Beauty isn’t flooding the marketplace with countless products that aren’t adding anything to the already-crowded space. So, when the brand does launch a new product, you can count on thoughtful formulas that fill a gap in the market—and without harmful chemicals and endocrine-disruptors.

The brand released its newest beauty essential to revamp your pared-down summer beauty routine: The Uniform, a tinted mineral sunscreen. Spoiler alert: As a huge Merit Beauty fan, I can honestly say this formula is my favorite of the brand’s to date. Indeed, it’s already become a part of my daily beauty uniform.

The Uniform is a first-of-its-kind tinted sunscreen that sets a new beauty standard, with 15 skin-matching shades, an airbrushed-like effect for an even canvas, and, yes, zero white cast.

I’m a major fan of Merit Beauty’s The Minimalist Complexion Stick, and while this one-and-done foundation and concealer is a main staple in my beauty bag, I always have to use a separate sunscreen when I wear it. Thanks to The Uniform, I can now tackle both steps and one—and use the Minimalist for added coverage when I feel like I need it.

The Uniform‘s sensitive-skin-safe broad-spectrum SPF 45 sunscreen glides on and melts into your skin, giving your complexion a filter-like wash of coverage and a velvet (read: not too dewy, not too matte) finish. The Uniform is formulated with fine natural powders for a soft-focus effect, blurring imperfections and fine lines.

The best part? No white cast. Mineral sunscreens have gotten a bad rep in the past, but this tinted SPF passes the test. Plus, the oil-free formula won’t clog your pores or trigger breakouts for those prone to acne—two other common SPF pain points.

I got to test The Uniform for a few weeks before its launch, layering it with my other Merit Beauty go-tos, like the Great Skin Moisturizer (note: this is not a tinted moisturizer with SPF) and my favorite Flush Balm, and was amazed by how well this velvety, buildable base performed (and stayed put) under various conditions. From crazy Texas humidity to a long ten-hour day, this formula never failed to deliver seamless, stay-all-day coverage whether I was headed into the office or sitting poolside, cocktail in hand.

My skin borders on the sensitive, breakout-prone side, so I was amazed at how well this hydrating, non-comedogenic SPF wore day to day, with zero breakouts or irritation.

Like all of Merit’s clean beauty products, we expect The Uniform to fly off the shelves. So head to Merit Beauty now to secure your shade and upgrade your daily SPF routine just in time for those sunny, sweltering days ahead.

