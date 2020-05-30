Merkel to Trump: Gee, I Can’t Make Your G7 Meeting in D.C.

Read it at CNN
It looks like there will be some empty seats at the meeting of the G7 that President Trump is convening in Washington next month. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday she won’t be attending, citing the “overall pandemic situation.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week he may not be able to come for similar reasons. And French President Emmanuel Macron’s participation has not been confirmed, either. The lack of enthusiasm comes amid European dismay that Trump cut ties with the World Health Organization in the middle of a global health crisis.