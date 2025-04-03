Cheat Sheet
Newsmax Shares Plunge 80 Percent After Briefly Being Valued Higher Than Fox
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.03.25 11:50AM EDT 
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, celebratethe ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Michael M. Santiago/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Image

The MAGA cable channel Newsmax was briefly worth $30 billion this week before its share prices tumbled by 80 percent three days after its market debut. The company briefly had a market cap of $30 billion, surpassing Fox News by $5 billion, until Wednesday’s nosedive. The company kicked off its initial public offering at $10 on Monday morning and began trading at $14 before surging to $279 the next day and closing at $233. By the end of Wednesday, though, it had fallen to $52.52. The valuation now sits at $6.7 billion, even though the company posted a $72 million loss last year and is facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Experts say it has all the hallmarks of a meme stock, a company whose shares gain viral popularity instead of being evaluated based on business fundamentals. President Donald Trump’s media company DJT was also considered a meme stock because it enjoyed a brief market surge despite bringing in almost no revenue. “This is like the initial market reaction to DJT on steroids,” Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick told The Independent. Nevertheless, Newsmax rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning—the same day markets plummeted in response to Trump’s trade war announcement.

Meryl Streep Could Play Talking Lion in Greta Gerwig’s Netflix Epic

Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.03.25 12:24PM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 12:23PM EDT 
Meryl Streep at the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence at The Beverly Hilton on January 3, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Meryl Streep at the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence at The Beverly Hilton on January 3, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Gilbert Flores//GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s upcoming Narnia movie, Nexus Point News reported first and Deadline confirmed. Although they are not at the offer stage just yet, the Oscar winner will reportedly appear in the film adaptation of the sixth novel in the series. Based on C.S. Lewis’s novels, Aslan is a talking lion created as an allegory for Jesus who serves as Narnia’s guardian. The Magician’s Nephew, the book, chronologically takes place first in the series and details the origins of Narnia. It is centered around Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who uncover an alternative world through Kirke’s uncle’s magic. Apparently, Streep would be portraying Aslan as female in Gerwig’s adaptation, but not much is known about the exact plot yet. Singer Charli XCX is also in talks for the role of the white witch, and Daniel Craig might join the project too. According to the outlet, Craig is probably being courted for the role of Digory’s uncle in the film, which is expected to shoot this year.

Kanye West Admits Bianca Censori Left Him Over His Unhinged Posts
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 10:21AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, dumped him because of his disturbing and unprovoked social media rants, Page Six reported. The Australian architect allegedly had a “panic attack” sparked by the disgraced rapper’s continuous spread of vile hate on X which West details in his latest song “BIANCA.” The track is from his new album WW3 that comes out Thursday. “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps. “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.” The 47-year-old rapper confesses in the song that he is tracking her location through his Maybach app. He also mentions his wife’s family, claiming that they “want me locked up.” He likens his and Censori’s relationship to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura’s. Ventura left Combs in 2018 after nearly a decade and later accused him of rape and abuse. “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he adds, referring to his late mother. He ended his track with, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

Passengers Violently Tossed Around as Ship Hits Huge 40ft Waves in Cruise Nightmare
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.03.25 12:27PM EDT 
A cruise ship braces for impact in Antartica's Drake Passage.
Lesley Anne Murphy

Passengers onboard a cruise liner were thrown into walls and sent flying across rooms when the ship they were traveling in hit huge waves in an area notorious for wild conditions. Quark Expeditions’ Ocean Explorer ship took a hammering when passing through the infamous Drake Passage, between Argentina and Antarctica, last month. Travel blogger Lesley Anne Murphy captured footage of the moment 30-40ft waves crashed into the vessel, likening it to a “48-hour rollercoaster.” Writing on Instagram, she said she “survived” two “Drake Shakes,” the name given to the effect the passage has on vessels. “Yes, we were safe and it was insane… and at times, even fun?" she wrote last week. Murphy added that she and her fellow passengers were consigned to their cabins for a whole day due to safety concerns. The conditions did not shock staff, however, as the cruise company notes on their website that the area is “among the bodies of water most prone to powerful forces of weather.” It even touts the “opportunity to experience fierce weather and dramatic ocean conditions.” Writing on her Instagram story Sunday, Murphy added: “I fully realize these videos are probably preventing some of y’all from ever visiting Antarctica, but DO IT ANYWAY!”

American Tourist Arrested After Leaving Can of Coke for Dangerous Isolated Tribe
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.03.25 12:31PM EDT 
NORTH SENTINAL ISLAND, INDIA -- APRIL 11, 2024: Maxar closeup satellite imagery of North Sentinel Island, which is one of the Andaman Islands, an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. The island is a protected area of India. It is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous tribe in voluntary isolation. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2024 Maxar Technologies.
Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

An American tourist has been arrested after visiting an off-limits island that’s home to a dangerous tribe who killed another U.S. citizen in 2018. Ukrainian-American Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, was snared by cops upon returning from North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean. He failed to find its indigenous people—who shot and killed 26-year-old missionary John Chau almost six and a half years ago—but he left a can of Coke and a coconut on the shore. While Chau was hit with an arrow while wading towards the island, Viktorovych achieved the rare feat of actually stepping foot on it—and, luckily for him, did not encounter the local Sentinelese people. Pronob Sircar, a Tribal Welfare Officer, lodged a complaint with police after Viktorovych was spotted by fishermen upon return from his March 29 visit. He told British tabloid The Sun: “He explained that he is crazy and likes adventures. I think he was inspired by John Chau. Sentinelese are a very isolated and mysterious tribe and that has encouraged him to go there and capture them.” Viktorovych sailed across a 25-mile strait in a dinghy fitted with a motor at a local workshop. His trip was meticulously planned, authorities said.

Demi Moore’s Daughter Still Takes Baths With Her Sisters
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.03.25 11:35AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 11:32AM EDT 
(L-R) Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis.
(L-R) Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis. Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis—have taken a childhood past time into adulthood, Page Six reported. “We all still take baths together, my sisters and I,” Rumer Willis confessed on a Tuesday episode of the What in the Winkler?! podcast. “And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in.” The 36-year-old, who is the oldest of Willis and Moore’s children, seemed aware that many might consider the behavior odd. “People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t,” she said. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress also discussed sharing a bed with her 23-month-old baby, Louetta, saying that she hopes her daughter will want to continue sleeping with her even when she gets older. “I still sleep in bed with my mom,” she added, referring to Moore. She shares her child with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas, and claimed that she takes inspiration from Moore and Willis on how to effectively co-parent after splitting up. “Even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I,” Rumer said of her parents in February on Britain’s Loose Women. “I never felt like I had to choose. Like, they never played against each other. We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what.”

Guess What Country Trump Left Off His List of Tariffs
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 10:20PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 10:18PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Mikhail Svetlov/Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held up a massive board on Wednesday that listed new tariffs he was imposing on each country—but a big one was noticeably absent. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Russia was not part of about 60 countries the Trump administration deemed the “worst offenders” in trade policy, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imports but added levies as high as 49 percent on countries he accused of having unfair trade practices with the U.S. “For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in a White House ceremony. “And because we are being very kind ... We will charge them approximately half of what they charge us.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was not listed because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.” Still, the U.S. trades more with Russia than with some of the other countries on the list, like Mauritius or Brunei. Another White House official told NOTUS that Canada and Mexico were absent from the list because there was no further update to the existing tariffs slapped on them.

Netflix Cooking Show Meghan: Truth About What I Feed My Kids
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.03.25 11:26AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 11:14AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is busy rebranding herself as a domestic culinary queen in a new Netflix documentary series, With Love, Meghan. But she admits her tastes are much more basic when the cameras aren’t rolling. Despite the bougie recipes featured in her cooking show, during a recent interview with the New York Times, Meghan revealed that when it’s just her and the kids at home, the Sussexes allegedly eat dinner like we do, scoffing chicken nuggets, veggie burgers, and Tater Tots (according to reports, the royal freezer is stuffed with them). Elsewhere in the interview, the Duchess of Sussex reminisced about the more down-to-earth foods of her childhood. “I’d go to Grandma Jeanette’s after school,” she told the publication. “She made the best after-school snack: Kraft grilled cheese on white Wonder bread. All that butter.” Markle also fondly recalled her first foray into the culinary world in college, making grilled cheese sandwiches with fontina cheese and sliced pears from a Rachael Ray recipe. “At 20, in a tiny little apartment in Evanston, serving that sandwich and a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck—that was when Trader Joe’s was getting big—we all thought it was so fancy,” she said.

Murdoch’s Paper: Trump Just Made the Swamp So Much Bigger
Janna Brancolini
Updated 04.03.25 6:12AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 5:47AM EDT 
Donald Trump unveils his tariffs at the White House.
Donald Trump unveiled his tariffs at the White House on Wednesday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs will be such a windfall for Beltway lobbyists that he might as well have called his announcement “Buy Another Yacht Day” for the Washington, D.C., swamp, the Wall Street Journal's editorial board wrote in a scathing op-ed. On Wednesday, Trump announced a baseline import tax of 10 percent on products from every country in the world, then hit products from about 60 countries with additional duties ranging from 20 to 34 percent. U.S. companies pay the tax, with the costs typically passed along the consumer. To avoid those additional costs of doing businesses and keep their sales strong, companies will seek exemption from the tariffs, the Journal warned. “Mr. Trump is saying there will be no tariff exemptions. But watch that promise vanish as politicians, including Mr. Trump, see exemptions as a way to leverage campaign contributions from business. Liberation Day is Buy Another Yacht Day for the swamp,” the paper’s editorial board wrote.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Banned by Russia to Protect ‘Traditional’ Values
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.03.25 9:57AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 8:21AM EDT 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Elton John and David Furnish attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Russia has banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) from operating in its borders, declaring it an “undesirable” organization that undermines “traditional spiritual and moral values.” The foundation, set up by the singer in 1992, seeks to provide treatment for HIV and promote LGBT+ causes around the world. In a statement announcing the move, Russia’s prosecutor general accused the EJAF of promoting “anti-Russian propaganda” and claimed the organization “disguised” itself as a humanitarian project in order to “discredit traditional values and escalate social tensions.” A separate statement by the prosecutor general’s office also complained about the foundation’s promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models, and gender reassignment.” Under Russian law, being labeled “undesirable” means a person or organization is considered a threat to national security, and citizens can face up to five years in prison or a major fine for cooperating with them. More than 140 groups have been labeled “undesirable” in Russia, including major humanitarian organizations and NGOs including the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

