Meryl Streep and J-Law Among 400 Actors to Threaten to Strike: Letter
SOLIDARITY FOREVER
Hundreds of Hollywood actors, including an assortment of A-listers and Oscar winners like Meryl Streep, Brendan Fraser, and Jennifer Lawrence, signed onto a letter to SAG-AFTRA urging them in no uncertain terms to secure a “transformative deal” with studios and streamers. The internal letter, sent Tuesday to union leadership and its negotiating committee, airs concerns that “members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not,” and warns that “we are prepared to strike if it comes to that.” The letter’s existence was first reported by Rolling Stone. It is signed by more than 400 actors, according to Variety, whose ranks include names like Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Banks, Quinta Brunson, Glenn Close, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Hawke, Keke Palmer, Rami Malek, Ariana DeBose, Natasha Lyonne, and Marisa Tomei. “This is not a moment to meet in the middle, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on all of us,” it reads. “We ask that you push for all the change we need and protections we deserve and make history doing it.”