Met Gala Organizers Blasted Over Plans to Honor John Galliano

The date of the Met Gala is up for debate after public outcry over the featuring of British fashion designer John Galliano. Galliano, who previously served as creative director of Givenchy and Dior, was videotaped at a Paris cafe in 2011 going on an antisemitic rant. He claimed he did not remember the incident due to job stress and alcohol. His work was slated to be spotlighted in the Met’s Costume Institute, which is also the centerpiece exhibit for the prestigious Met Gala. But The New York Times reports that the museum has gotten pushback in recent days from “Jewish leaders in New York and beyond,” with donors also threatening to pull contributions to the museum if the exhibition goes on as planned. Changing the Met Gala’s current date of May 3, which is also Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, is reportedly being considered as part of the Met trustees and board members’ damage control following the backlash.