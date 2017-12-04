Met Opera Suspends Conductor James Levine After Sex Abuse Allegations

Read it at New York Times
New York’s Metropolitan Opera suspended revered conductor James Levine after three men accused him of sexually abusing them in the 1960s when they were teenagers, the New York Times reported Sunday. Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Met, said the company is also canceling Levine's upcoming conducting engagements and has asked an outside law firm to investigate the Levine and the allegations against him. “While we await the results of the investigation, based on these news reports the Met has made the decision to act now,” Gelb said. “This is a tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected.”