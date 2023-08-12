Meta Confirms Lil Tay’s Instagram Was Hacked in Death Hoax: TMZ
NOT A PUBLICITY STUNT?
While much confusion and conspiracy has shrouded an Instagram post announcing Lil Tay’s supposed death, Meta has reportedly confirmed to TMZ that the social media influencer is telling the truth about her account getting hacked. A Meta spokesperson said the company helped Lil Tay recover her account, which she claimed in an earlier statement “was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me” a day after the initial death hoax spread. On Wednesday, an Instagram post sharing “devastating news” of Lil Tay’s “sudden and tragic passing” shocked the internet, leaving those close to her “really fucking confused,” one family friend told The Daily Beast. Even Lil Tay’s father couldn’t confirm her death to media outlets, and officials in Vancouver and Los Angeles—her possible residences—were unaware of a death tied to her name. Someone who said they were a rep for Lil Tay later told The Daily Beast that her and her brother, who was also dragged into the hoax, were “safe and alive” but “completely heartbroken” from the “very traumatizing 24 hours.” However, Lil Tay’s ex-manager dismissed that Lil Tay was hacked, and instead suggested her brother was behind the fiasco. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.