Meteorologist Reveals What Caused His Viral Forecast Meltdown
A routine weather segment turned into chaos after an on-air prank blew up in a broadcaster’s face, leaving him struggling to breathe through uncontrollable laughter on live television. On Monday, Maine’s WABI TV5 meteorologist Patrick Osborn came clean on air about the sabotage. He explained that he and a producer had been poking fun at anchor Josh Gabbard during a commercial break. “It was actually something that I was trying to prank Josh on that kind of backfired,” Osborn explained. “Zoe made the Charlie Brown kind of wa-wa-wa-wa-wa-wa sound on the phone. And so I pulled it up on a video in the weather center. I thought it was a five-second video... Turned out it was one of those hour-long compilations where it just periodically plays it every couple minutes.” Unaware, Osborn went live for his Sunday morning forecast. Roughly 20 seconds in, the audio started playing. He tried to contain himself, but when Gabbard returned to the studio and the sound played again, both anchors lost it. Osborn dissolved into squeaks and snorts before begging Gabbard to take over. Gabbard quipped, “Whatever happened to professionalism, Patrick?”