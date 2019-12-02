Mexican Authorities Arrest Suspects in Deadly Ambush of Mormon Mothers and Their Children
Mexican authorities arrested several suspects on Sunday in connection with the alleged cartel ambush last month of three women and six of their children in northern Mexico, according to a statement from the office of Mexico’s attorney general. The nine victims, traveling in three cars on Nov. 4 through the state of Sonora, were members of a fundamentalist Mormon community and authorities pointed to the possibility that the group could have been mistaken as another cartel group. Members of the Mexican armed forces and intelligence agents who were responsible for the arrests did not provide any information about the suspects’ identities or their roles in the killings. The first suspect was detained last month and lived in Mexico City at the time, according to the attorney general’s statement.