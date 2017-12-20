Mexican Journalist Killed at His Child’s Elementary School Christmas Party

CHEAT SHEET
A Mexican journalist was shot and killed on Tuesday while attending his child’s elementary school Christmas party. Gumaro Perez Aguilando, 34, was gunned down in the Veracruz region of the country. He is at least the 10th journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. The Associated Press, citing a security official, reported that “dozens of parents and children were present as unidentified attackers shot” Aguilando, who founded the news website La Voz del Sur and covered crime. The State Commission for Attention and Protection of Journalists said Aguilando “belonged to the preventive program for safe coverage.” The organization said he “had not made us aware of having received any threats that could have put him at risk.”