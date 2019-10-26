Mexican Mothers Looking for Lost Relatives Discover Mass Grave Near Mexican Tourist Town of Puerto Peñasco

Read it at AZ Central
A group of Mexican mothers who call themselves the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, or Searching Mothers of Sonora, have discovered a mass grave with 27 bodies along a highway near the popular Mexican beach resort town of Puerto Peñasco, often called Rocky Point. The corpses were in varying degrees of decomposition which suggests the people did not die at the same time. The investigation is being aided by authorities in Arizona, which borders the area that is a popular beach destination by Arizonians. The group of searching mothers try to find missing people who die along immigration routes or in drug-related cartel killings to provide peace to family members.