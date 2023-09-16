CHEAT SHEET
Mexican Musician Peso Pluma Delays Concerts Amid Alleged Cartel Threats
The Mexican musician Peso Pluma postponed a number of upcoming concerts in the U.S. after banners carrying threatening messages directed at the artist were found in Tijuana, The New York Times reported. “This is for you, Peso Pluma,” read one of the banners. “Refrain from appearing this October 14. Because it will be your last presentation.” The messages are believed to have been issued by Jalisco Nueva Generación, a formidable drug cartel in Mexico, although authorities have yet to confirm the association. Shows scheduled for Indianapolis, Chicago and elsewhere have since been punted to the fall, and his next appearance is set to be in Chula Vista on Sept. 30.