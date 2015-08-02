Mexican Photojournalist Found Dead

A prominent Mexican photojournalist who recently moved over threats was found dead with four other women in a Mexico City apartment, officials said Sunday. Ruben Espinosa had recently left the eastern state of Veracruz--considered one of the most dangerous states for journalists--after he said he was being threatened. The journalist worked for several outlets including the investigative magazine Proceso. The magazine said Espinosa and the four other victims were discovered on Friday, just a day after his family lost contact with him. Three of the women had lived in the apartment and the fourth was a domestic employee, according to the city prosecutor's office. The National Commission on Human Rights reported earlier this year that 97 journalists had been killed in Mexico in connection to their work since 2010.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED