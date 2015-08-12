Mexico Bans Free Hospital Baby Formula

CHEAT SHEET
Mexico has banned hospitals from giving out free baby formula, in an effort to encourage new mothers to breastfeed, authorities said Tuesday. Health officials said the country needs to increase breastfeeding rates, with only one in seven mothers nursing exclusively during their babies’ first six months. Baby formula would still be available to purchase in shops and doctors could request it for their patients. Doctors and the World Health Organization say exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is the ideal way to feed infants.