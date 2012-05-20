Mexico Cartel Leader Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Daniel Elizondo, a leader of Mexico’s Zeta drug cartel who is known as “The Madman,” has been arrested as the suspected perpetrator of last week’s massacre that dumped 49 decapitated and dismembered bodies on the side of a highway near Monterrey. Zeta has been fighting for control of the area and a message left with the bodies and signed by the gang’s leaders read: “Gulf cartel, Sinaloa cartel, marines and soldiers, nobody can do anything against us or they will lose.” The victims haven’t been identified, but are thought to be migrants from Central or South America. Drug violence in Mexico has been intensifying in recent weeks, and it’s estimated that 55,000 people have been killed since 2006.