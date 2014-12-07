Mexico IDs 1 of 43 Missing Students

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Authorities have confirmed the identity of one of the 43 missing student teachers in Mexico’s Guerrero state Sunday, matching DNA from bone fragment found in a bag of ashes to Alexander Mora. Mexican Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam told a group of reporters that the students were killed at the hands of corrupt officials and a criminal gang, who said they abducted the trainee teachers, then killed and incinerated their remains at a garbage dump near the town of Cocula. Officials have detained 80 people in connection with the disappearance. Tensions continue to mount as protesters have called for President Enrique Peña Nieto to be jailed.