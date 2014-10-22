Mexico: Mayor Behind 43 Missing Students

Mexico’s attorney general said the mayor of Iguala and his wife are the “probable masterminds” behind the disappearance of 43 students. Attorney General Jesus Murillo has issued a warrant for the arrest of Iguala Mayor Jose Luis Abarca and his wife, Maria de los Angeles Pineda, for their involvement in the Sept. 26 disappearance. So far, 52 people have been arrested in connection with the missing students, including dozens of police officers who have ties to a gang called Guerreros Unidos, or United Warriors. The gang’s leader, Sidronio Casarrubias, was taken into custody last week. According to the attorney general, Casarrubias said the mayor and his wife ordered local police units to stop the students from interrupting a political event the day they disappeared. Last week, protesters torched government buildings as they demanded answers in the disappearance.
