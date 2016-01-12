Mexico Not Probing Penn, Del Castillo

CHEAT SHEET
The Mexican government is not planning to directly investigate actors Sean Penn and Kate del Castillo for their secret meeting with drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, but officials will look into the circumstances, a government spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday. The meeting, which was used for a Rolling Stone magazine article, was critical to finding Guzman, Mexico’s attorney general said Monday. Guzman, who was recaptured Friday in northwest Mexico, is now back in the maximum-security prison from which he escaped from in July. Authorities have randomly moved Guzman eight times from cell to cell at the Altiplano prison due to fears that he could escape again, government spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said.