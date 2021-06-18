Mexico’s Penalty for Soccer Fans’ Homophobia: Games in Empty Arena

Read it at Los Angeles Times
FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, has ordered Mexico’s team to play two World Cup qualifying home games in an empty stadium as punishment for failing to stop fans from yelling an anti-gay slur against the U.S. and Dominican teams in March. In addition, FIFA is still considering what penalty to impose for a similar display of homophobia at a match with Iceland last month. Mexican fans have for years pelted other teams with the insult—which translates to “male prostitute”—despite public-service campaigns, pleas from players, and fines for the team.