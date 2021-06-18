CHEAT SHEET
    Mexico’s Penalty for Soccer Fans’ Homophobia: Games in Empty Arena

    PAYING THE PRICE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Hector Vivas/Getty

    FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, has ordered Mexico’s team to play two World Cup qualifying home games in an empty stadium as punishment for failing to stop fans from yelling an anti-gay slur against the U.S. and Dominican teams in March. In addition, FIFA is still considering what penalty to impose for a similar display of homophobia at a match with Iceland last month. Mexican fans have for years pelted other teams with the insult—which translates to “male prostitute”—despite public-service campaigns, pleas from players, and fines for the team.

