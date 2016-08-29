Mexico Top Cop Out for Executions

CHEAT SHEET
Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto fired the chief of the nation’s federal police, Enrique Galindo, less than two weeks after the country’s human-rights commission released a report alleging that officers had “executed arbitrarily” at least 22 suspected drug -artel members. “In light of the recent events and on instructions of the president, Police Commissioner Enrique Galindo has been removed from his position,” Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said. “That is with the objective of facilitating that the corresponding authorities carry out an agile and transparent investigation in full view of citizens.”