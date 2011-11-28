MF Global Money Found in England

CHEAT SHEET
Only $1 billion remains missing. The New York Times reports that $200 million that disappeared from the brokerage firm MF Global has been found at JPMorgan Chase in Britain. The missing customer money was transferred one month ago, when the firm overdrew a JPMorgan account and then may have used customer funds to cover the hole. While some of the missing money may have been used legally, it remains unclear whether the firm intentionally broke the law with customer money. There has been a federal investigation since MF Global filed for bankruptcy a month ago, though the firm and its former head, former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine, are not accused of foul play.