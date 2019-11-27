CHEAT SHEET
M.Gemi Takes 40% Off Handcrafted, Italian Shoes for Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2019
- M.Gemi: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Handcrafted in Italy, there are shoes for any kind of style.
Adding a pair of Italian-crafted shoes to your wardrobe just got even more affordable with up to 40% off at M.Gemi. And that discount includes sale styles, too. Pick up a new pair of heels for all of your holiday parties or some snazzy loafers for work with this Black Friday discount. There are even shearling-lined boots for days where you need some extra warmth. | Get it on M.Gemi >
