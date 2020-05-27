MGM to Reopen Las Vegas Resort Casinos Next Week
Four huge Las Vegas casino hotels—the Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, New York-New York and the Signature resorts—will reopen on June 4, MGM Resorts International said on Wednesday. “As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen,” the company said in a statement, adding that the amenities “at all properties will be limited.” The safety plan will require employee screening, temperature checks and coronavirus “specific training.” Employees will be required to wear masks, while guests are only required to do so in areas where “physical distancing is more difficult.” Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ acting CEO and president, said that “getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best—entertain.”