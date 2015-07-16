MH17 Families Sue Ukraine Rebel Leader

CHEAT SHEET
Families of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which was shot down over Ukraine one year ago, are suing a rebel commander with Russian citizenship in the area. The families demand $900 million from Igor Girkin, who allegedly ordered his fighters to shoot down Ukrainian military transport planes (and hit MH17 by accident). The lawyer leading the effort said it’s “not about money,” but about pressuring Girkin and Russian backers to cooperate with the investigation.