MH370 Families Rip Malaysia

The prime minister of Malaysia announced Monday that Flight 370 almost certainly went down in the southern Indian Ocean, and that no one on board survived. The grieving families of those aboard the missing flight were sent text messages alerting them to the deaths of their loved ones. In response, the passengers' families have denounced the Malaysian government and Malaysian Airlines for misleading them. The Chinese Family Committee released a statement, saying: "18 days have passed during which the Malaysian government and military constantly tried to delay, deceive the passengers' families and cheat the whole world. This shameless behaviour not only fooled and hurt the families of the 154 passengers but also misguided and delayed rescue actions, wasting a large quantity of human resources and materials and lost valuable time for the rescue effort."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10