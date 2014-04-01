MH370's Last Words Released

CHEAT SHEET
Yet another bit of information Malaysian authorities released has turned out to not be true. A few weeks ago, the country’s officials said the final message from the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 cockpit was, “All right, good night.” Now, Malaysia’s Transport Ministry on Tuesday released the transcript between the cockpit and air traffic control, and it turns out the final words were, “Good night Malaysian three seven zero.” The new final words, which are routine, don’t signify that anything bad happened, but no explanation was given for the differences between the two quotes.