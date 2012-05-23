Mia Love Hopes to Mix Up the House

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Yahoo News
Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Mayor Mia Love and U.S. Rep. Jim Matheson faced off at a Utah Taxpayers Association conference for the first time Tuesday in their battle for their districts seat in the House of Representatives. “There’s more at stake here than if Congress can just get along,” declared Love, whose background is different than everyone else in the House she’s vying to be a part of. Love is African-American, Mormon, and conservative. If she wins—to which the Republican Party is devoting significant time and energy to ensure—she'll be the first black, female Republican ever elected to the House of Representatives. She has been endorsed by FreedomWorks, a national Tea Party group.