    Miami Beach Lifts COVID Curfew, Bars and Clubs Now Open Late

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    Miami Beach club owners and revelers will soon have reason to celebrate. On Saturday, the lifting of a county-wide curfew was announced by Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales. “In light of the court ruling enjoining the county from enforcing the curfew and after consulting our city attorney, I have directed city staff to suspend enforcement of the curfew in Miami Beach, including the 8 p.m. closure of liquor stores,” Morales said late Saturday. This means bars and clubs can now stay open past the previous midnight curfew and serve alcohol after 8 p.m. The curfew was put in place last spring to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and drastically impacted bars, restaurants and night clubs.

