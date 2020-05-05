Miami Beach Shuts Big City Park After Hostile Crowds Refuse to Wear Masks
Miami Beach has shut down its South Pointe Park just five days after it reopened, after visitors not wearing masks were hostile and abusive toward park wardens who asked them to do so. Parks in the city were opened under the loosening of coronavirus restrictions last week, but City Manager Jimmy Morales reported “serious compliance issues with respect to masks at certain facilities and rudeness toward staff, especially at South Pointe Park.” Morales said staff were “met with hostility and non-compliance,” and said that South Pointe Park will be closed until further notice as “there is no way to effectively enforce social distancing when hundreds of individuals refuse to do so. The best way to protect our residents and first responders is to keep it closed until further notice.” Reopening open spaces has been “successful” everywhere else in the city, but South Pointe Park “is the most egregious exception,” Morales said. In the five days that parks have been reopened in Miami Beach, park rangers have issued 8,880 verbal warnings to park-goers not wearing facial coverings, according to Miami Beach Police.