Miami Cop Disciplined for Wearing Pro-Trump Mask Near Voting Site
‘THAT'S VOTER INTIMIDATION’
A Miami police officer photographed wearing a pro-Trump mask near a voting site while in full uniform will be disciplined, the Miami Herald reports. Daniel Ubeda was spotted by a local Democratic Party chairman, who posted a photo to social media. No one is allowed within 150 feet of a voting center unless they are going to vote. “He may have been going to vote. But he was in full uniform with the mask and a gun. That’s voter intimidation,” said the chairman, attorney Steve Simeonidis, who added that Ubeda “laughed it off” when questioned about his mask. Miami police chief Ron Papier said Ubeda’s actions violated department policy against campaigning while on duty. Umask also contained offensive language, an additional violation.