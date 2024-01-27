Tyreek Hill Fires Person He Says Wrongly Filed His Divorce Papers

CHEAT SHEET
    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on Thursday that he’d fired the “fucking bonehead” who’d mistakenly filed divorce paperwork for him and his wife, according to the New York Post. Broward County court records show that a filing was made on Monday to legally separate Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro, who were just married in November. On Tuesday Hill wrote a post on X denying reports that the couple was splitting. “We are happily married and gone stay that way,” he wrote. During a Twitch stream on Thursday, Hill said the filing was a gaffe and “behind closed doors a lot of people got fired too for just doing things without our yes.” He added, “I fired the fucking bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks.”

