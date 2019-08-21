CHEAT SHEET
BACKING OFF
Miami Dolphins Owner Pulls Out of NFL Social Justice Committee After Backlash Over Trump Support
The owner of the Miami Dolphins removed himself from the National Football League’s social justice committee after he was criticized for backing President Trump, USA Today reports. Stephen Ross was one of the founding members of the committee, but has decided to “step aside” and focus his efforts on his own nonprofit, which was created to “improve race relations.” “He believes in and is still fully committed to the work that has been done by the group and will always be a passionate supporter and tireless advocate for social justice causes, the fight for equal rights and education,” the team said in a Tuesday statement.
According to the Republican National Committee, Trump raised $12 million at two fundraisers held earlier this month—including one that was hosted by Ross for his nonprofit, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). Ex-defensive end and committee member Chris Long called out Ross’ apparent hypocrisy of working on the committee while supporting a president who “called protesting players ‘sons of bitches’ [and] campaigned for them to lose jobs.” “You can see how that’s a conflict of interest that transcends politics.” Long tweeted on Tuesday.