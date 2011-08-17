Miami Football Booster Spills Beans

CHEAT SHEET
University of Miami football booster Nevin Shapiro tells Yahoo Sports that he provided millions of dollars worth of illegal benefits to at least 72 athletes at the University of Miami between 2002 and 2010. He said he usually did so with the knowledge of at least seven different basketball and football coaches. Shapiro says expenses included prostitutes, vacations, on-field bounties for injuring other players, and at least one abortion. He also ran a sports agency that signed Miami players, including two first-round football picks. Shapiro isn’t exactly the most trustworthy figure—he’s currently in jail for his role in a $930 million Ponzi scheme—but Yahoo says it has corroborated Shapiro’s story with documents and interviews.