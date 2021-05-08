CHEAT SHEET
Top Miami Police Lt. Arrested for Alleged Rape During Union Gala Event
Miami-Dade Police lieutenant John Jenkins, who was also a top union official until he quit last week, was arrested on Friday on sexual battery charges. The Miami Herald reports that the alleged rape happened two weeks ago while Jenkins was in Palm Beach for a black tie police union gala at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club. The South Florida PBA said the incident didn’t take place on the Trump property but happened some time during the three-day event, which included golf and dinner at different locations. Jenkins was booked into Palm Beach County jail late Friday. No further details about the alleged rape were released.