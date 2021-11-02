Miami Woman Drunkenly Plowed Maserati Into Ferrari, Killing Driver, Police Say
JUST FLORIDA THINGS
A South Florida woman turned herself in on Monday after being accused of drunkenly plowing her Maserati into a broken down Ferrari on the side of the road, sending the car into a waterway and killing the driver, reports the Miami Herald. Irina Shadrina, 33, has been charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after killing 61-year-old Lionel Marquez of Aventura. Marquez’s Ferrari broke down on the Sunny Isles Beach bridge when Shadrina’s Maserati blasted into him, authorities said. In an arrest report, a Sunny Isles officer wrote that “her eyes were watery and red,” and she reeked of alcohol. Though she was not charged immediately, authorities later revealed her blood-alcohol level was at .240, three times the legal limit. Marquez’s body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway the next day.