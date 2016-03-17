Mich. Shooter's Uber Suit Deemed Hoax

The accused Kalamazoo gunman who was charged with fatally shooting six people last month has not filed a $10 million federal civil-rights lawsuit against Uber, despite previous reports. Jason Dalton filed a handwritten complaint against Uber in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday, saying the company ruined his life and “doesn’t care about its drivers.” Dalton added the company discriminated against him because of his mental health. The 45-year-old was charged with killing six people and injuring two others over a five-hour-period when he was working as an Uber driver on Feb. 20. Dalton said he is seeking a jury trial and would represent himself in court.