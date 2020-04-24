Michael Avenatti Heads to Los Angeles After Release From Jail Due to Coronavirus
Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who’s serving time for trying to extort Nike, was freed from a Manhattan jail on Friday morning, two weeks after being granted a temporary release over fears he might contract the coronavirus. Avenatti was required to quarantine for two weeks to ensure he was virus-free before being released. He left the Metropolitan Correctional Center around 11 a.m. Friday and headed to a childhood friend’s home in Venice, California, where he’ll remain under house arrest for the next 90 days. While there, he won’t be able to use the internet, open any bank or credit card accounts, or engage in any transaction worth more than $500. In early April, Avenatti asked the court for a temporary release so he could avoid a “disastrous health consequence,” as he had contracted pneumonia last year, potentially putting him at a higher risk of coming down with the coronavirus.