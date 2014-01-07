Michael Bay Storms Off Stage

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
This sheds a whole new light on the feud with Megan Fox. Michael Bay stormed off stage in Las Vegas Monday night after a glitchy teleprompter couldn’t show his speech. Bay was set to speak at the Consumer Electronics Show with a Samsung America executive to promote the company’s new 150-inch curved television. Bay abruptly said “the type is all off, sorry, but I’ll just wing this,” but when Samsung exec Joe Stinziano tried to ad-lib, Bay walked off the stage angrily. “Welcome to Vegas,” Stinziano quipped. “It’s a live show, folks.” Luckily for Bay, his hissy fit will be chronicled forever on Twitter.