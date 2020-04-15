Michael Buble’s Wife, Luisana Lopalito, Reassures Fans Things Are Fine After He Elbows Her During Livestream
Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopalito, took to Instagram to address footage of her husband elbowing her in a recent livestream after fans expressed concern about possible domestic abuse. Afterwards, according to Us Weekly, he pulled her close. Responding to fans’ ire, she wrote in Spanish that she was not suffering from domestic abuse. “It’s incredible how some human beings are!!...I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!” she wrote. In a second statement, she acknowledged the importance of calling out violence but reiterated that she was not suffering from any. “It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it,” she said. Lopalito and Buble have been married for nine years and have three children.