Michael Caine, 90, Confirms Retirement From Acting After Dropping Hints
CURTAIN CALL
Actor Michael Caine has officially announced his retirement on the BBC after hinting at it last month. He told the BBC, “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now.” He said he wanted to end his career with his lead role in The Great Escaper where he plays real-life Royal Navy veteran, Bernard Jordan, and stars alongside Glenda Jackson, who passed away in June at age 87. “I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews,” Caine said. “What am I going to do that will beat this? The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85. They’re not going to be the lead. You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.” Over his career, Caine has appeared in over 130 films and has won two Oscars for his performances in Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules.