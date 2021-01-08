Michael Cohen: I Am Certain That Donald Trump Is Psychotic Right Now

Donald Trump is in deep shit. So deep, that he finally admitted he’d be leaving the White House at the end of the month. And his supporters? Well, some would say Wednesday’s riot in D.C., when his supporters-turned-domestic-terrorists defaced the Capitol, inspired an “oh fuck” moment.

As for what is going through the president’s head right now, co-hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast turned to the man who spent a good deal of time with Trump to find out: Michael Cohen.

Cohen, author of Disloyal and host of the Mea Culpa podcast, came on the latest episode of The New Abnormal to chat about the week's chaos and what Trump’s next moves are. Needless to say, he did not censor himself in the slightest.

“I am certain that Donald Trump is psychotic right now,” he says, adding that he fully believes a coup was the president's goal all along to keep power Putin-style. “Donald Trump would rather burn down the White House, then turn over the keys.”

At the least, Trump and his enablers on the Hill encouraged the events that went down and Cohen thinks they should “pay.”

Yes, he was someone who encouraged him, but it’s different, he says. “I did work for him. And what did I do? I paid $130,000, you know, to keep quiet. The fact that the president got his pecker pulled by a porn star, seriously? And you want to compare that to the seditious acts of these Proud Boys, of the Wolverine Watchmen and all these other crazy groups? You can’t compare the two.”

Then, James Carville joins and gives an ultimatum to the Biden administration: “If they're not going to look at [Trump’s crimes], I'm going to resign from the Democratic party,” he says. “If it's not an impeachable offense to encourage a mob, to interfere with a constitutionally mandated congressional procedure, then there's nothing impeachable.”

Plus, the duo breaks down Wednesday's seditious acts, Josh Hawley gets inducted into the Fuck that Guy Hall of Fame, and Rick and Molly speculate if anyone would vote to keep Ted Cruz in the Senate.

And! Look out for a Trump News Network! Coming soon for just $4.99 a month!

