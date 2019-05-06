Michael Cohen as He Heads to Prison: ‘There Still Remains Much to Be Told’

Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen told reporters Monday that “there still remains much to be told,” and that “I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.” It’s not clear what truth Cohen’s referencing. His comments came as he begins his three-year prison sentence for lying to Congress and making illegal hush-money payments to a porn star and a Playboy model, among other crimes. Cohen will serve his time at Federal Correctional Institution Otisville, a cushy white-collar prison housing Jersey Shore tax evader Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and Fyre Festival scammer Billy McFarland.