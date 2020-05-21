Michael Cohen Is ‘on His Way Home’ From Prison After Release to Escape Coronavirus
President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen was released from federal prison Thursday morning and will serve the remainder of his sentence at home, The Washington Post reports. A source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast that Cohen was “on his way” home; a second person has confirmed that the attorney has been released. The former Trump fixer has been serving out his sentence at a facility in Otisville, New York, for his role in hush-money payments to women who alleged they’d had affairs with Trump. Cohen famously turned on Trump during his testimony to House Democrats last year, and his release is likely to rile the president, as he is writing a tell-all book about his time with him. He’s the latest high-profile inmate to be sent home as the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the federal prison system. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released last week, and Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represented Stormy Daniels in suits against Trump, was freed from a federal jail.