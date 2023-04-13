Michael Cohen Responds to Trump Lawsuit by Starting GoFundMe
‘DIRTY DEEDS’
Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has set up a FoFundMe in response to a lawsuit filed by the ex-president suing him for more than $500 million. Trump announced the lawsuit on Wednesday after filing in a South Florida federal court. He claims Cohen breached his attorney-client relationship when he wrote a tell-all memoir and appeared as the star witness for the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal case against the former president. Cohen wrote on Twitter that, “despite Trump’s attempts to intimidate and harass me, I will NEVER stop fighting and holding him accountable for his dirty deeds.” He then shared a GoFundMe, titled Michael Cohen’s American Patriot Legal Firewall, which according to the page, is run by an organization called American Patriots. Contributions, it said, will go directly to Michael Cohen for his legal expenses. The fundraiser had racked up less than $10,000 overnight.