Report: Michael Cohen Settles Lawsuits With Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, reportedly signed a settlement agreement with Stormy Daniels earlier this month to toss out two cases the adult film star filed against him. According to Vanity Fair, Cohen signed the agreement on June 6 and entered into the settlement “to avoid the expense and inconvenience of litigation[.]” The settlement also reportedly resolves another suit Daniels filed against Cohen in which Daniels accused Cohen of “colluding with her former attorney, Keith Davidson” while arranging a hush-money payment to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with the president. In a statement, Cohen said he settled because he no longer wanted to “defend and protect the man who continuously attacks me and my family[.]” “It’s time he answers to the American people for his own dirty deeds,” he was quoted as saying. An attorney for Daniels reportedly declined to comment.